DISCIPLINA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $715,560.20 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a total market cap of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,394.46 or 1.00022321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00084399 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

