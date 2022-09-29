Diversified LLC Has $10.63 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.03 and a 200 day moving average of $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $362.35 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

