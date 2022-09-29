DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
