Dock 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Dock has a market cap of $16.92 million and $1.42 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 813,160,695 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

