DODO Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $122.80 million and $6.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges.

DODO’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

