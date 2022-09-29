Dogelon Mars (ELON) Market Capitalization Achieves $259.60 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $259.60 million and $2.44 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogelon Mars coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogelon Mars Coin Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelon.io.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

