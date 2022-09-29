Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.96 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

