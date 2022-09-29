Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Up 5.8%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 2,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 643,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $647.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.