Donut Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $128,351.70 and approximately $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010953 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.