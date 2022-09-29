Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Critical Analysis

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 10.62 $67.83 million $2.91 9.08 MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 11.94 $11.33 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

20.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 77.26% 75.34% 72.93% MV Oil Trust 93.46% N/A 223.05%

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

