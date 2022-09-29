Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $115.96

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.96 and last traded at $116.07, with a volume of 17203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

