Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $47.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

