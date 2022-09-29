DPRating (RATING) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,576.00

DPRating (RATING) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $33,576.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com/pc_EN.html. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results.Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX).”

