Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.88

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.88 and last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 123159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.99.

D.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,606,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,612,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,683,849.79. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,606,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,612,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,683,849.79. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares in the company, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Insiders bought a total of 296,200 shares of company stock worth $5,149,287 in the last three months.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

