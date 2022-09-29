Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.88

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.88 and last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 123159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.99.
D.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
