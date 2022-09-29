Drep [new] One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $20.38 million and $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.14 or 1.00073860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars.

