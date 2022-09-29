Drip Network Price Tops $6.39 (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Drip Network has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for $6.39 or 0.00032912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,206,853 coins. Drip Network’s official website is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Drip Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

