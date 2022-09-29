Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Cap of $842,407.34 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $842,407.34 and $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,978.75 or 1.00081034 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00081251 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community."

