Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $834,803.11 and approximately $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,089.17 or 0.99698280 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00059104 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00080709 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

