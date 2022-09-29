DXdao 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,462.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $355.02 or 0.01818013 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $52.89 million and approximately $4,462.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link/#.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

