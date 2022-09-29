Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $444,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130,695 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121,678 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,551,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.