Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 1.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.12. 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

