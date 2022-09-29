e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $849,039.20 and $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00275054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,721 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,570 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

