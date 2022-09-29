E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.50 ($11.73) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 1.3 %

E.On stock opened at €7.92 ($8.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.32. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.