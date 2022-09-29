Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 112 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.34 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.