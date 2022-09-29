Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $3.03 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.34 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

