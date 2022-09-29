EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $148.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EGP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

EGP stock opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $141.78 and a one year high of $229.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

