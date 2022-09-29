EasyFi Price Reaches $0.0651 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $414,992.29 and $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.75 or 0.99970728 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00081014 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a universal layer 2 lending protocol built for DeFi focused on scalability, composability, and adoption. It has been designed as an open network infrastructure to run on public networks to facilitate an end to end lending & borrowing of digital assets and related financial products. EasyFi native token ‘EASY’ will be used for the following key functions: Governance: $EASY token will enable users to be able to play part in the protocol’s governance as EasyFi is going to become a DAO and enable the community to control various governance decisions w.r.t. Running the protocol. Protocol Incentivization: will enable users to earn rewards from time to time and provide them with voting rights in the upkeep of the protocol and continuous development. Staking rewards: $EASY token will enable various projects to launch their lending and borrowing markets on the EasyFi network hence will enable them to reward the users to stake $EASY tokens for earning rewards in form of tokens of the respective markets and interact with corresponding markets on the protocol. Cross market interaction: EasyFi is the first protocol in the DeFi space to enable dual token farming, hence enabling various markets being launched on EASYFI to be able to incentivize EASYFi users to interact with those respective markets. Cross Chain Settlement: $EASY tokens will be used as a cross-chain settlement instrument in the various bridges created to communicate and share the liquidity with various other sidechain and main chains being built over a period of time like Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, etc. “

