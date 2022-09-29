eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.35

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 180262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.