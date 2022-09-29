ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson Purchases 100,000 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 35,391 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$206,103.03.

On Friday, August 26th, Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50.

ECN Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.45. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.96.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.06 million. Analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 35.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

