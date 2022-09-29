EDDASwap (EDDA) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, EDDASwap has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. EDDASwap has a market capitalization of $594,369.00 and $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDDASwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $118.87 or 0.00611195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EDDASwap Coin Profile

EDDASwap’s genesis date was March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDDASwap is eddaswap.com.

Buying and Selling EDDASwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDDASwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDDASwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

