Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Edgecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and approximately $1.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Coin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 9,999,812,595 coins. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

