Edgeless Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $3,986.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ launch date was October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

