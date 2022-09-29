Edward C. Coppola Buys 50,000 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.