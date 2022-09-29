EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Initiates Coverage on American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

American Rebel Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.