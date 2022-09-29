eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 919.1% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

EFTRW stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

