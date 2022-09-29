Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

