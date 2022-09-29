Elamachain Hits Market Cap of $379,541.00 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $379,541.00 and $415.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling Elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

