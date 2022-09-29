Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $1.85 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $46.09 million and approximately $249,425.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00009466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,312 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

