Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $50.58 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $50.58 million and $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001520 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001546 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017680 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,492,926 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
