Elk Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $56,620.00 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elk Finance has a total market capitalization of $400,160.07 and approximately $56,620.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Elk Finance Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
