Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Shares of TTWO opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

