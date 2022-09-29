Ellevest Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $221.06 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $218.13 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.