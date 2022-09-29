Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

SLAB stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

