Ellevest Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.47 and a 200 day moving average of $298.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

