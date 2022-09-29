ElonDoge Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (EDOGE)

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One ElonDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ElonDoge has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ElonDoge has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About ElonDoge
ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 coins. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio.
Buying and Selling ElonDoge
