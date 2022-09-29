Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) versus Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Critical Analysis

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $45.55 million 0.28 -$15.06 million ($0.78) -0.61 Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 6.10 -$7.70 million ($0.30) -63.83

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elys Game Technology and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Elys Game Technology presently has a consensus price target of $3.24, suggesting a potential upside of 585.13%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -42.69% -153.29% -59.53% Grid Dynamics -7.32% 12.49% 10.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Elys Game Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of NewAleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves approximately 100,000 online user accounts through ,300 web-shops, 8 corners, and 1 land based shop. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

