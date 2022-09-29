Emercoin (EMC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,356.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $610,897.00 and $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

