Empty Set Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $28,133.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $303,388.00 and approximately $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 135,744,230 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official website is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

