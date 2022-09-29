Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $303,388.00 and $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 135,744,230 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official website is www.emptyset.finance.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

