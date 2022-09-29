Endor Protocol Price Up 46.5% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 46.5% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126,196.55 and approximately $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00214526 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00196754 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005594 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

